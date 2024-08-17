Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities lowered shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDLX. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Cardlytics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Cardlytics stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $47,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. General Equity Holdings LP grew its position in Cardlytics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 147,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

