Carvana Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Carvana Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $155.94 on Thursday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $156.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $7,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,317,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,416,236 shares of company stock valued at $297,840,285. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Carvana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,143,000 after buying an additional 52,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

