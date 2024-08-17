cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 25,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 183,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

cbdMD Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 193.04% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of cbdMD

About cbdMD

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Free Report ) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned 2.99% of cbdMD worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

