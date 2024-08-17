cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 25,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 183,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
cbdMD Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 193.04% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of cbdMD
About cbdMD
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.
