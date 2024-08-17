CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$295,000.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$36,875.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$78.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.77. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The company has a market cap of C$13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL.B. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.78.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

