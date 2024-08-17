Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Celcuity Stock Up 4.9 %

Celcuity stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. 147,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,796. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

