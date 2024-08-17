CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 34.2% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 128,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 462.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 70,067 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in CF Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 261,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $80.97. 1,777,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,915. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.45.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

