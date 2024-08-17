ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

ChampionX has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ChampionX to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,249. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

