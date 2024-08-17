Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on August 29th

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

See Also

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

