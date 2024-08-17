Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on August 29th

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
