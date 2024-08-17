Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.1%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.75 and last traded at $146.33. 1,402,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,857,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $271.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

