Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 853.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 355,133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $24,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,280,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,212,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.