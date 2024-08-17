Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 107.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after buying an additional 151,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after buying an additional 138,957 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 847.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,549,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.10. 671,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,600. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $145.53 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.16.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

