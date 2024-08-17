Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Reduced by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,968,000 after buying an additional 92,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $259,967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,664. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average is $103.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.