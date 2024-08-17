CIBC Analysts Give B2Gold (TSE:BTO) a C$3.30 Price Target

CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTO. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.94.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTO

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

TSE BTO opened at C$3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.68. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -366.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Insiders sold 162,558 shares of company stock valued at $628,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.