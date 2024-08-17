Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 385,362 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Ciena worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ciena by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Ciena Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,554. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $501,724. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.