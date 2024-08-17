Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $764.86 on Tuesday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $773.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

