Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CIFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CIFR opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,519,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,560,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,755,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $9,901,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

