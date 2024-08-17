CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 4.2%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 9,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 102,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CI&T from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Get CI&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CINT

CI&T Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $970.45 million, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 101.1% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 1,073,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 245.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.