CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities to “Outperform”

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CI&T from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.08.

CINT stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $970.45 million, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CI&T by 245.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,264,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 101.1% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

