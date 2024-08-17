Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.65

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.65 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 239205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $5,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 447,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,801 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

