Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Issues Earnings Results

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Cocrystal Pharma stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 26,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

