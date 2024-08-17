Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Raised to $75.00 at Bank of America

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.86.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,994.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,994.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $94,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,440 shares of company stock worth $6,856,016 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 127.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

