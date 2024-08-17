Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in July

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 158,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,297. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

