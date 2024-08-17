Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
CUYTF remained flat at $44.70 during trading on Friday. Colruyt Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02.
About Colruyt Group
