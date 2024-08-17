Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on August 27th

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $34.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

