Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $27,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:FIX traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.78. 216,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.