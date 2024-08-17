Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 178,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.38. 431,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,529. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

