Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 39.8% in July

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $1.6378 dividend. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

