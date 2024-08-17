Comparing X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

X3 has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Technology has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for X3 and Aspen Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X3 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

Aspen Technology has a consensus price target of $224.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than X3.

This table compares X3 and Aspen Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X3 $16.82 million 0.03 -$109.60 million N/A N/A Aspen Technology $1.13 billion 11.85 -$107.76 million ($0.44) -479.48

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

Profitability

This table compares X3 and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X3 N/A N/A N/A Aspen Technology -2.46% 2.76% 2.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of X3 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of X3 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats X3 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management. The company serves a range of asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas exploration and production; oil and gas processing and distribution; and oil and gas refining and marketing, as well as bulk and specialty chemicals, engineering and construction, power and utilities, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. Aspen Technology, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EMR Worldwide Inc.

