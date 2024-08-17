CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) COO Gregoire Maes Sells 50,000 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CompoSecure Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,245. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 205.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CompoSecure

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.