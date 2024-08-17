Contrasting Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) & SFL (NYSE:SFL)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK – Get Free Report) and SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of SFL shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.97, meaning that its stock price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SFL has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SFL 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and SFL, as reported by MarketBeat.

SFL has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and SFL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A SFL 15.21% 11.47% 3.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and SFL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SFL $808.08 million 2.00 $83.94 million $0.97 12.00

SFL has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

SFL beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned seven crude oil carriers, six oil product tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 32 container vessels, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling rig, and five car carriers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Canada, Cyprus, Liberia, Namibia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

