Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 667,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,260 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $36,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28.

About Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

