Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.59 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.39. 5,012,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $383.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.14.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.