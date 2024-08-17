CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CEO Sells $399,950.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $399,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.5 %

CoreCivic stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial cut shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

