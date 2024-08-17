Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.