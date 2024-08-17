Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%.
Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33.
In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
