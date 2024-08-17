Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.21. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

