Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 2,242 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,554,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,378.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 137,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after acquiring an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Wix.com by 168.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 72,655 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wix.com Stock Up 0.4 %
WIX traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $163.64. 328,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,447. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $178.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.47.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
