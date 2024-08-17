Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 2,617 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,740. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

