Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 39,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 974,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
Cosmos Health Trading Up 7.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.
Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.
