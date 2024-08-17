Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 39,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 974,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Cosmos Health Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

About Cosmos Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.89% of Cosmos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.