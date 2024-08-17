Cosmos Price Tops $4.61 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $52.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.61 or 0.00007754 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00034752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.