Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $870.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $847.94 and its 200 day moving average is $780.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $530.56 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67. The stock has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

