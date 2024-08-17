Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CFO Sells $4,550,000.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,078,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,350,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,015,000 after buying an additional 18,894,909 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2,250.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,242,000 after buying an additional 43,015,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $250,714,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,793,000 after acquiring an additional 98,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
