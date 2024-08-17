Craig Hallum Trims Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Target Price to $11.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OUST has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get Ouster alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OUST

Ouster Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

Shares of OUST opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $362.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $28,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,380.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $28,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,380.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ouster by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.