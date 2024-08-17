Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Crane NXT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of CXT stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. Crane NXT has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

