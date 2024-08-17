Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.75.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Crew Energy from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a tender rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crew Energy

Crew Energy Price Performance

About Crew Energy

TSE:CR opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.42. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.61 and a 52 week high of C$7.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56.

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.