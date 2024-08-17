Critical Survey: MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) versus Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 12.99% 9.06% 0.85% Enterprise Bancorp 14.99% 11.11% 0.79%

Dividends

MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Enterprise Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Enterprise Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $69.83 million 1.82 $26.58 million $2.59 6.45 Enterprise Bancorp $167.53 million 2.09 $38.06 million $2.91 9.70

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MainStreet Bancshares and Enterprise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats MainStreet Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares



MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, include government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Enterprise Bancorp



Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

