Cronos (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.56 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $6.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.