Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $295.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CMI opened at $301.66 on Monday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $322.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

