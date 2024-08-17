Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 252.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,954 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 181,819 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.81% of Customers Bancorp worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,194,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3,784.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 134,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,038,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE CUBI traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. 413,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,220. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Customers Bancorp

About Customers Bancorp

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.