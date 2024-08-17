Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.0 days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYFWF remained flat at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. Cyfrowy Polsat has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

