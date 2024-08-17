Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) PT Lowered to $8.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Cytek Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $720.69 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cytek Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 295,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 168,665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3,452.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 919,845 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

